Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.09.2022 / 11:30 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Michael
Nachname(n): Wilkens

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

TeamViewer AG


b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2YN900


b) Art des Geschäfts

Interessewahrende Order über den Kauf von 25.800 Aktien


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
9.71674 EUR 250691.89 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
9.71674 EUR 250691.89 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

05.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
