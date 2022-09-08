DGAP-DD: cyan AG english

2022. szeptember 08., csütörtök, 11:06















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








08.09.2022 / 11:04 CET/CEST




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): von Seth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3MQBM6


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 50,875 subscription rights in the context of a capital increase with subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

05/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: cyan AG

Theatinerstraße 11

80333 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



77963  08.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438295&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum