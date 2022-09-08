DGAP-DD: cyan AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Frank
Nachname(n): von Seth

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
ISIN: DE000A3MQBM6


b) Art des Geschäfts

Gewährung von 50.875 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

05.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: cyan AG

Theatinerstraße 11

80333 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
