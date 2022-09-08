DGAP-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG








08.09.2022 / 11:57 CET/CEST



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer


GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

07 Sep 2022 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.0016 % 180,492,172
Previous publication % /

5. Details









absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
5,417,678
3.0016 % %















Language: English
Internet: www.gea.com





 
