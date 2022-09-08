DGAP-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG








08.09.2022



Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n

mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

 

3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

07.09.2022 

4. Aktienanteil









  Aktienanteil in % Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Neu 3,0016 % 180.492.172
Letzte Veröffentlichung % /

5. Einzelheiten









absolut in %
direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)		 direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)
5.417.678
3,0016 % %















Sprache: Deutsch
