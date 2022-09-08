DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel in der Position des CEO der Exasol AG

Wechsel in der Position des CEO der Exasol AG


Wechsel in der Position des CEO der Exasol AG

Nürnberg, 08.09.2022 – Aaron Auld, CEO von Exasol, wird sein Mandat aus persönlichen Gründen zum 30. September 2022 niederlegen. Dies wurde heute zwischen Aaron Auld und dem Aufsichtsrat von Exasol einvernehmlich vereinbart. Aaron Auld war ursprünglich bis November 2024 bestellt. 

Der Aufsichtsrat wird umgehend die Suche nach einer Nachfolge für die CEO Position beginnen. Bis diese bestimmt wurde, wird Jan-Dirk Henrich – CFO und COO von Exasol – interimsweise als Vorstandssprecher fungieren.


Investor Relations Kontakt

Exasol AG

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 911 2399 114

E-Mail: ir@exasol.com


 







