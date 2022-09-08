DGAP-Adhoc: Wechsel in der Position des CEO der Exasol AG
2022. szeptember 08., csütörtök, 12:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EXASOL AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Wechsel in der Position des CEO der Exasol AG
Nürnberg, 08.09.2022 – Aaron Auld, CEO von Exasol, wird sein Mandat aus persönlichen Gründen zum 30. September 2022 niederlegen. Dies wurde heute zwischen Aaron Auld und dem Aufsichtsrat von Exasol einvernehmlich vereinbart. Aaron Auld war ursprünglich bis November 2024 bestellt.
Der Aufsichtsrat wird umgehend die Suche nach einer Nachfolge für die CEO Position beginnen. Bis diese bestimmt wurde, wird Jan-Dirk Henrich – CFO und COO von Exasol – interimsweise als Vorstandssprecher fungieren.
Investor Relations Kontakt
Exasol AG
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 911 2399 114
E-Mail: ir@exasol.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|EXASOL AG
|Neumeyerstraße 22-26
|90411 Nürnberg
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.exasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR9G9
|WKN:
|A0LR9G
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1438313
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1438313 08.09.2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]