1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Bodhivas GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Remco

Nachname(n):

Westermann

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE





b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

Beschreibung:

Ordinary A Shares ISIN: MT0000580101, Symbol:M8G





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1.97 EUR





14987.76 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1.9700 EUR





14987.7600 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

06.09.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



