DGAP-Adhoc: Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

2022. szeptember 08., csütörtök, 12:02





DGAP-Ad-hoc: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Personnel


Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG


08-Sep-2022 / 12:02 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

Nuremberg, 08.09.2022 – Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol, will step down from his mandate for personal reasons effective from September 30th, 2022. This has been mutually agreed between Aaron Auld and Exasol’s Supervisory Board today. Aaron Auld was originally appointed until November 2024.

The Supervisory Board will immediately start the search for a successor in the CEO position. Until one is identified, Jan-Dirk Henrich – CFO and COO of Exasol – will act as Speaker of the Executive Board.

Investor relations contact:
Exasol AG

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 911 2399 114

E-Mail: ir@exasol.com






 







08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




















Language: English
Company: EXASOL AG

Neumeyerstraße 22-26

90411 Nuremberg

Germany
Internet: www.exasol.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9
WKN: A0LR9G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1438313





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1438313  08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438313&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum