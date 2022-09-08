DGAP-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. szeptember 08., csütörtök, 13:59







creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 09, 2022

Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/de/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 09, 2022

Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/en/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen














Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
