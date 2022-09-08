DGAP-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








08.09.2022 / 13:59 CET/CEST



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.09.2022

Ort: https://www.creditshelf.com/de/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.09.2022

Ort: https://www.creditshelf.com/en/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen














08.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1438619  08.09.2022 CET/CEST



