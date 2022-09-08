





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Stabilus SE















Stabilus SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















08.09.2022 / 15:59 CET/CEST







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Stabilus SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Wallersheimer Weg 100

PLZ:

56070

Ort:

Koblenz

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Zurechnung aufgrund Sitzverlegung des Emittenten (siehe 10.)



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Allianz SE

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: München, Deutschland



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

02.09.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

4,72 %

0,00 %

4,72 %

24700000

letzte Mitteilung

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000STAB1L8

0

1166977

0,00 %

4,72 %

Summe

1166977

4,72 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Deutschland AG

%

%

%

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

3,91 %

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Deutschland AG

%

%

%

Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Deutschland AG

%

%

%

Allianz Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Holding France SAS

%

%

%

Allianz France S.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Asset Management GmbH

%

%

%

Allianz Global Investors GmbH

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Zum 02.09.2022 wurde die Sitzverlegung der Stabilus SE von Luxemburg nach Deutschland wirksam. Dadurch sind die Stimmrechte der Allianz SE zuzurechnen. Sämtliche in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Bestände werden von der Allianz Global Investors GmbH verwaltet. Die mitteilungspflichtigen Bestände der Allianz Global Investors GmbH ergeben sich aus deren veröffentlichten Stimmrechtsmitteilung.





Datum

08.09.2022



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum



























08.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



