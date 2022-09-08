DGAP-PVR: Stabilus SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Stabilus SE







Stabilus SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








08.09.2022 / 15:59 CET/CEST



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Stabilus SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Wallersheimer Weg 100
PLZ: 56070
Ort: Koblenz
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Zurechnung aufgrund Sitzverlegung des Emittenten (siehe 10.)

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Allianz SE
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: München, Deutschland

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

02.09.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 4,72 % 0,00 % 4,72 % 24700000
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000STAB1L8 0 1166977 0,00 % 4,72 %
Summe 1166977 4,72 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

















































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft 3,91 % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Deutschland AG % % %
Allianz Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Holding France SAS % % %
Allianz France S.A. % % %
- % % %
Allianz SE % % %
Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % %
Allianz Global Investors GmbH % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Zum 02.09.2022 wurde die Sitzverlegung der Stabilus SE von Luxemburg nach Deutschland wirksam. Dadurch sind die Stimmrechte der Allianz SE zuzurechnen. Sämtliche in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Bestände werden von der Allianz Global Investors GmbH verwaltet. Die mitteilungspflichtigen Bestände der Allianz Global Investors GmbH ergeben sich aus deren veröffentlichten Stimmrechtsmitteilung. 


Datum

08.09.2022















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Stabilus SE

Wallersheimer Weg 100

56070 Koblenz

Deutschland
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
