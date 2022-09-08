





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















08.09.2022 / 16:16 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Ingo

Last name(s):

Hillen

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

sino AG





b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005765507





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

28.50 EUR





25222.50 EUR



28.60 EUR





373487.40 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

28.5937 EUR





398709.9000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

07/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction



























08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



