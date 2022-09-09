DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE deutsch

2022. szeptember 09., péntek, 10:40















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








09.09.2022 / 10:38 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Sabine
Nachname(n): Laukemann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

DATAGROUP SE


b) LEI

391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
60.00 EUR 14700.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
60.00 EUR 14700.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

08.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















09.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DATAGROUP SE

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

72124 Pliezhausen

Deutschland
Internet: www.datagroup.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77985  09.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439081&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum