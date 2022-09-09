DGAP-DD: DATAGROUP SE english

2022. szeptember 09., péntek, 10:40















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








09.09.2022 / 10:38 CET/CEST




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Laukemann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DATAGROUP SE


b) LEI

391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
60.00 EUR 14700.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
60.00 EUR 14700.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

72124 Pliezhausen

Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



77985  09.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439081&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum