Linde plc (EU): Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die Linde plc bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.09.2022

Ort: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

Großbritannien
Internet: www.linde.com





 
