DGAP-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. szeptember 09., péntek, 16:51







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








09.09.2022 / 16:51 CET/CEST



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die Vulcan Energy Resources Limited bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.09.2022

Ort: http://annualreport.v-er.eu














09.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace

6000 Perth

Australien
Internet: www.v-er.eu





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1439695  09.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439695&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum