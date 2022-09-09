DGAP-AFR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Vulcan Energy Resources Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 28, 2022

Address: http://annualreport.v-er.eu














Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace

6000 Perth

Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu





 
