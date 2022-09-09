DGAP-DD: Stabilus SE english

2022. szeptember 09., péntek, 17:16















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








09.09.2022 / 17:14 CET/CEST




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Bauerreis

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Stabilus SE


b) LEI

529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
53.09 EUR 7963.50 EUR
53.09 EUR 5309.00 EUR
53.09 EUR 7963.50 EUR
52.91 EUR 5291.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
53.0540 EUR 26527.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

09/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE

Wallersheimer Weg 100

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



78011  09.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439705&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum