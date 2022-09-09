DGAP-DD: HomeToGo SE english

HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








09.09.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Wolfgang Heigl
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Management Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name HomeToGo SE
b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares
  Identification code LU2290523658
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition (Virtual Stock Option Plan-Share Transfer Leg)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 75,839
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume 75,839
— Price 10.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-07 (UTC+2)
f) Place of transaction XOFF

 
















Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de





 
