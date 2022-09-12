DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Restructure of Company





Major shareholders intend to restructure the board of directors of the SNP SE





11-Sep-2022 / 22:09 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the shareholders Wolfgang Marguerre and SN Assets GmbH have expressed their unconditioned intention to propose to an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to revoke the appointment of Prof. Dr. Christoph Hütten, Sebastian Reppegather and Richard Roy and to elect two new board members. Moreover, it is intended to propose to alter the smaller board of directors into a supervisory board and thereby to transition from a monistic into a dualistic governance structure. The decision of the board of directors to convoke an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting will be drawn once a valid demand for such convocation by these shareholders is made.

