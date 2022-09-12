DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares – 32nd Interim announcement



Göppingen – 12 September 2022 – In the period from 5 September 2022 up to and including 9 September 2022, a number of 715,112 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:





















Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price

(€)
5 September 2022 90,530 9.65650
6 September 2022 136,529 9.76430
7 September 2022 169,923 9.85090
8 September 2022 168,130 9.99320
9 September 2022 150,000 10.29540

 



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.



The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 9 September 2022 amounts to a number of 22,685,241 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:



Michael Lönne



TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations



Phone: +49 7161 97200 81



E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
















