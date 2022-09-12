Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 32nd Interim announcement

Göppingen – 12 September 2022 – In the period from 5 September 2022 up to and including 9 September 2022, a number of 715,112 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Aggregated volume



(number of shares)

Volume-weighted average price



(€)

5 September 2022

90,530

9.65650

6 September 2022

136,529

9.76430

7 September 2022

169,923

9.85090

8 September 2022

168,130

9.99320

9 September 2022

150,000

10.29540



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 9 September 2022 amounts to a number of 22,685,241 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

