DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch

2022. szeptember 12., hétfő, 15:59















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.09.2022 / 15:56 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Lars
Nachname(n): Lamade

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Art des Geschäfts


Erhalt von 106 SAP-Aktien im Rahmen der Teilnahme am SAP-Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramm „MOVE SAP“
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

10.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















12.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sap.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77991  12.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439097&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum