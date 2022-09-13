





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















12.09.2022 / 17:03 CET/CEST









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Peter

Nachname(n):

Lütke-Bornefeld



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

MLP SE





b) LEI

529900M25NF9TALIWQ20



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006569908





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

5.17 EUR





11043.12 EUR



5.18 EUR





1916.60 EUR



5.20 EUR





5267.60 EUR



5.21 EUR





1042.00 EUR



5.22 EUR





1044.00 EUR



5.24 EUR





1048.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





10.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





22491.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





4252.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





4252.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





22491.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





18732.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2063.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





504.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2079.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2231.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





2625.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





897.75 EUR



5.25 EUR





14175.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2105.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





1984.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





2063.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





15750.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2026.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





12773.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





1968.75 EUR



5.25 EUR





3260.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





1664.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





5.25 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

5.2415 EUR





161767.32 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.09.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts



























12.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



