1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Lütke-Bornefeld



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MLP SE





b) LEI

529900M25NF9TALIWQ20



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006569908





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.25 EUR





677.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





8216.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





1034.25 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

5.25 EUR





9927.75 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



