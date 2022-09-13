DGAP-DD: MLP SE english

12.09.2022 / 17:09 CET/CEST




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Lütke-Bornefeld

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MLP SE


b) LEI

529900M25NF9TALIWQ20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569908


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
5.25 EUR 677.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 8216.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 1034.25 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.25 EUR 9927.75 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

08/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
