1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Lütke-Bornefeld

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MLP SE


b) LEI

529900M25NF9TALIWQ20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569908


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



















































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
5.17 EUR 11043.12 EUR
5.18 EUR 1916.60 EUR
5.20 EUR 5267.60 EUR
5.21 EUR 1042.00 EUR
5.22 EUR 1044.00 EUR
5.24 EUR 1048.00 EUR
5.25 EUR 10.50 EUR
5.25 EUR 22491.00 EUR
5.25 EUR 4252.50 EUR
5.25 EUR 4252.50 EUR
5.25 EUR 22491.00 EUR
5.25 EUR 18732.00 EUR
5.25 EUR 2063.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 504.00 EUR
5.25 EUR 2079.00 EUR
5.25 EUR 2231.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 2625.00 EUR
5.25 EUR 897.75 EUR
5.25 EUR 14175.00 EUR
5.25 EUR 2105.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 1984.50 EUR
5.25 EUR 2063.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 15750.00 EUR
5.25 EUR 2026.50 EUR
5.25 EUR 12773.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 1968.75 EUR
5.25 EUR 3260.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 1664.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 5.25 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.2415 EUR 161767.32 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

07/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
