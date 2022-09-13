





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Lütke-Bornefeld



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MLP SE





b) LEI

529900M25NF9TALIWQ20



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006569908





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

5.17 EUR





11043.12 EUR



5.18 EUR





1916.60 EUR



5.20 EUR





5267.60 EUR



5.21 EUR





1042.00 EUR



5.22 EUR





1044.00 EUR



5.24 EUR





1048.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





10.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





22491.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





4252.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





4252.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





22491.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





18732.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2063.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





504.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2079.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2231.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





2625.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





897.75 EUR



5.25 EUR





14175.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2105.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





1984.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





2063.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





15750.00 EUR



5.25 EUR





2026.50 EUR



5.25 EUR





12773.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





1968.75 EUR



5.25 EUR





3260.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





1664.25 EUR



5.25 EUR





5.25 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

5.2415 EUR





161767.32 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

07/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



