DGAP-DD: MLP SE deutsch

2022. szeptember 12., hétfő, 17:11















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.09.2022 / 17:09 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Peter
Nachname(n): Lütke-Bornefeld

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

MLP SE


b) LEI

529900M25NF9TALIWQ20 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006569908


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
5.25 EUR 677.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 8216.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 1034.25 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
5.25 EUR 9927.75 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

08.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















12.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Deutschland
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



78025  12.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440505&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum