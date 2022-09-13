DGAP-News: Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Group completes management team
2022. szeptember 13., kedd, 09:00
Press release
Cardea Group completes management team
13 September 2022 - Frankfurt. Cardea Group ("Cardea") is strengthening its senior management team as part of its expansion strategy. Neil Fillary and Carolyn Larocco, as International CEO and Group President and US CEO and Chair of Investment Committee respectively, will support the existing management around Jordan Waring, founder and CEO of Cardea Group, and CRO Alfredo Raez in the further expansion of the business activities. They will focus on further increasing assets under management and assets under advisory in the business. In addition, they will support the development of Cardea"s turnkey asset management solutions with their expertise and further expand the wealth advisory services business segment regionally.
Neil Fillary brings decades of experience in wealth, asset and investment management, with extensive expertise in venture capital, technology and capital markets. Most recently, Mr. Fillary served as the CEO and Co-Founder at Horizon Family Partners and previously at NicheFort Capital, a family office advisory firm he founded. His previous professional experience includes 15 years at JP Morgan, RBS and Deutsche Bank, where he held senior executive positions. He is the former CEO and Co-Founder at Shuttle – a venture capital firm focused on emerging technology. In the newly created position, Neil Fillary is responsible for all activities internationally.
Carolyn LaRocco has more than 30 years of experience in the investment industry. As an independent advisor, she assisted institutions and high net worth individuals (HNWI) and families with their investment decisions and strategies. Most recently Ms LaRocco was President of LCP Institutional, where she manages $3 billion in assets. Carolyn Larocco will manage Cardea Group"s operations in the US.
Jordan Waring, founder and CEO of Cardea Group, said: "We are delighted to have Neil Fillary and Carolyn LaRocco, two experienced professionals with a high level of expertise, on board. With their extensive knowledge and excellent international network, they will provide impetus for our further growth and drive developments. Thanks to this positioning, we are in the best position to optimally develop the growth markets we have defined for Cardea, USA, Latin America and Europe, and to consolidate and further expand our good market position."
