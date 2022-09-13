



DGAP-News: Cardea Europe AG





/ Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous













Cardea Europe AG: Cardea Group completes management team

















13.09.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Cardea Group completes management team

Cardea fills two key positions with experienced investment industry professionals



Strengthening of geographical presence and market coverage



Significant expansion of asset and wealth management planned



13 September 2022 - Frankfurt. Cardea Group ("Cardea") is strengthening its senior management team as part of its expansion strategy. Neil Fillary and Carolyn Larocco, as International CEO and Group President and US CEO and Chair of Investment Committee respectively, will support the existing management around Jordan Waring, founder and CEO of Cardea Group, and CRO Alfredo Raez in the further expansion of the business activities. They will focus on further increasing assets under management and assets under advisory in the business. In addition, they will support the development of Cardea"s turnkey asset management solutions with their expertise and further expand the wealth advisory services business segment regionally.

Neil Fillary brings decades of experience in wealth, asset and investment management, with extensive expertise in venture capital, technology and capital markets. Most recently, Mr. Fillary served as the CEO and Co-Founder at Horizon Family Partners and previously at NicheFort Capital, a family office advisory firm he founded. His previous professional experience includes 15 years at JP Morgan, RBS and Deutsche Bank, where he held senior executive positions. He is the former CEO and Co-Founder at Shuttle – a venture capital firm focused on emerging technology. In the newly created position, Neil Fillary is responsible for all activities internationally.

Carolyn LaRocco has more than 30 years of experience in the investment industry. As an independent advisor, she assisted institutions and high net worth individuals (HNWI) and families with their investment decisions and strategies. Most recently Ms LaRocco was President of LCP Institutional, where she manages $3 billion in assets. Carolyn Larocco will manage Cardea Group"s operations in the US.

Jordan Waring, founder and CEO of Cardea Group, said: "We are delighted to have Neil Fillary and Carolyn LaRocco, two experienced professionals with a high level of expertise, on board. With their extensive knowledge and excellent international network, they will provide impetus for our further growth and drive developments. Thanks to this positioning, we are in the best position to optimally develop the growth markets we have defined for Cardea, USA, Latin America and Europe, and to consolidate and further expand our good market position."

About Cardea





Cardea is a global asset management firm with offices in Atlanta, Miami, London, Milan, Zurich, and Frankfurt and with Assets under Management (AuM) totaling USD 4.5 billion. Through its subsidiaries, Cardea Capital Group and Cardea Capital Advisors, both SEC registered investment advisors, Cardea offers wealth management, institutional advisory, turnkey asset management solutions and advisory services to both financial advisors and private investors.

Press contact





edicto GmbH



Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54



E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement.



No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.



The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.