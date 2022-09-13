DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
13.09.2022 / 11:24 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung1. Angaben zum Emittenten
2. Grund der Mitteilung
|Name:
|Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
|Straße, Hausnr.:
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
|PLZ:
|51373
|Ort:
|Leverkusen
Deutschland
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
|
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
|X
|Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
|
|Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
|
|Sonstiger Grund:
4. Namen der Aktionäre
|Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständena. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)
|Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)
|Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
|neu
|0,36 %
|4,97 %
|5,33 %
|982424082
|letzte Mitteilung
|0,35 %
|5,03 %
|5,38 %
|/
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolut
|in %
|
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)
|zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000BAY0017
|0
|3266547
|0 %
|0,33 %
|US0727303028
|0
|285098
|0 %
|0,03 %
|Summe
|3551645
|0,36 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Right to Recall
|Offen
|2454639
|0,25 %
|Right Of Use
|Offen
|1460149
|0,15 %
|Forward
|25.01.2023
|5684
|0,0006 %
|Call Option
|20.12.2024
|4228185
|0,43 %
|Call Warrant
|18.02.2025
|82309
|0,01 %
|Future
|16.09.2022
|3548302
|0,36 %
|
|
|Summe
|11779268
|1,20 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
|Art des Instruments
|Fälligkeit / Verfall
|Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit
|Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung
|Stimmrechte absolut
|Stimmrechte in %
|Put Option
|20.12.2030
|Bar
|6798722
|0,69 %
|Call Option
|31.03.2035
|Bar
|5544376
|0,56 %
|Put Option
|15.12.2023
|Physisch
|3737131
|0,38 %
|Future
|19.12.2031
|Bar
|16139409
|1,64 %
|Swap
|08.09.2032
|Bar
|1130101
|0,12 %
|Call Warrant
|31.12.2030
|Bar
|2460415
|0,25 %
|Forward
|20.12.2024
|Bar
|1210770
|0,12 %
|
|
|
|Summe
|37020923
|3,77 %
|
|Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
|X
|Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
|Unternehmen
|Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher
|Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GSAM Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank USA
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International Bank
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Global Markets, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Finance Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|IMD Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs International
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC
| %
| %
| %
|GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|GS Equity Markets, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Financial, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Folio Investments Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Murray Street Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado
| %
| %
| %
|Sphere Fund
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A
| %
| %
| %
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
10. Sonstige Informationen:
|Anteil Stimmrechte
|Anteil Instrumente
|Summe Anteile
| %
| %
| %
Datum
