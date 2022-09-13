DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
2022. szeptember 13., kedd, 12:17
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 28. Interim Report
On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 05.09.2022 through 09.09.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)
Woking, United Kingdom, 13.09.2022
Linde plc
