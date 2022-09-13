DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Disposal of business activities in Russia

2022. szeptember 13., kedd, 12:31





DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


TRATON SE: Disposal of business activities in Russia


13-Sep-2022 / 12:31 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disposal of business activities in Russia



 



Munich, 13 September 2022 – MAN Truck & Bus SE and Scania AB, subsidiaries of TRATON SE, are disposing their sales companies in the Russian Federation to local sales partners. In addition to that Scania AB disposes their Russian financing business. These transactions still require the approval of the supervisory boards of TRATON SE and Volkswagen AG as well as various regulatory authorities in the Russian Federation. The transactions are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. TRATON SE is expected to realise an additional loss of up to EUR 550 million, depending on the development of the exchange rate of the Russian rouble to the euro. Due to the direct impact of the war in Ukraine, asset write-downs and additional expenses of EUR 113 million were already incurred in first half-year 2022. The effect will be reported as an adjustment to the operating result, so this has no impact on the annual forecast for the adjusted operating return in 2022. The annual forecast for the net cash flow of TRATON SE is also not affected by the disposals.



 



The definition of adjusted operating return can be found on page 37 of the Annual Report 2021 (https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html).



 



Contact:



Lars Korinth



Head of Investor Relations



T +49 152 31373138



lars.korinth@traton.com



TRATON SE



Dachauer Str. 641



80995 Munich, Germany



www.traton.com










13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1441243





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1441243  13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441243&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum