1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Traeger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JENOPTIK AG


b) LEI

529900P34GDHGXK6VB37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB601


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
23.3213 EUR 101797.47 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
23.3213 EUR 101797.47 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com





 
