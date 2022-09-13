





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















13.09.2022 / 13:54 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Stefan

Last name(s):

Traeger



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

JENOPTIK AG





b) LEI

529900P34GDHGXK6VB37



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NB601





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

23.3213 EUR





101797.47 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

23.3213 EUR





101797.47 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



