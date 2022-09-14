

Ad-hoc release CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Yvonne Rostock becomes Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Foundation



19 September 2022. The Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Foundation has appointed Yvonne Rostock (50) as member and Chairwoman of the Management Board (CEO) at its meeting today. As the personally liable partner, the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Foundation manages the business of the listed CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. Ms. Rostock will take over the CEO function and overall responsibility for sales in the CEWE group in year 2023 by 1 April 2023 at the latest, thus succeeding Dr. Christian Friege in these functions.





Notifier: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA





























