CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Yvonne Rostock wird Vorstandsvorsitzende der Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung


13.09.2022


Yvonne Rostock wird Vorstandsvorsitzende der Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung



13. September 2022. Das Kuratorium der Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung hat Yvonne Rostock (50) in seiner heutigen Sitzung als Vorstandsmitglied berufen und zur Vorstandsvorsitzenden (CEO) bestimmt. Als persönlich haftende Gesellschafterin führt die Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung die Geschäfte der börsennotierten CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. Frau Rostock wird im Jahr 2023 spätestens zum 1. April 2023 die CEO-Funktion und die Gesamtverantwortung für den Vertrieb der CEWE-Gruppe übernehmen und damit die Nachfolge in diesen Funktionen von Dr. Christian Friege antreten.


Mitteilende Person: Axel Weber, Leiter Investor Relations, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA



 



 










