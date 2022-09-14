DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Yvonne Rostock wird Vorstandsvorsitzende der Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung
2022. szeptember 13., kedd, 19:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Ad-hoc-Meldung CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
Yvonne Rostock wird Vorstandsvorsitzende der Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung
13. September 2022. Das Kuratorium der Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung hat Yvonne Rostock (50) in seiner heutigen Sitzung als Vorstandsmitglied berufen und zur Vorstandsvorsitzenden (CEO) bestimmt. Als persönlich haftende Gesellschafterin führt die Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung die Geschäfte der börsennotierten CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. Frau Rostock wird im Jahr 2023 spätestens zum 1. April 2023 die CEO-Funktion und die Gesamtverantwortung für den Vertrieb der CEWE-Gruppe übernehmen und damit die Nachfolge in diesen Funktionen von Dr. Christian Friege antreten.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-Mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indizes:
|SDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1441777
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1441777 13.09.2022 CET/CEST
