Yvonne Rostock becomes Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Foundation

13. September 2022. The Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Foundation has appointed Yvonne Rostock (50) as a future Chairwoman of the Management Board (CEO) at its meeting today. She will take over the CEO function and overall responsibility for sales in the CEWE group in year 2023 by 1 April 2023 at the latest, thus succeeding Dr. Christian Friege in these functions.

Dr. Rolf Hollander, Chairman of the Board of Trustees: “I am very pleased that with Yvonne Rostock we have been able to attract such an experienced national and international manager for our company. Ms. Rostock has impressively demonstrated in her 25-year career in renowned companies that she can develop and successfully transform businesses.”

Yvonne Rostock has been Managing Director of the Coty Group since the beginning of 2019, where she is responsible for the Prestige and Consumer Beauty divisions in the DACH region. Before joining Coty, Ms. Rostock worked for L’Oréal for almost two decades in various management functions in Germany and abroad. She had started her career at Henkel in 1998.