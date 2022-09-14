DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and CFO of the Company as of 1 October 2022
2022. szeptember 13., kedd, 20:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014
Dusseldorf, 13 September 2022 – Mr. Hartmut Buscher, Member of the Board of Directors of MAX Automation SE as well as Managing Director of Günther Holding SE, was appointed today by the Board of Directors of the Company as Managing Director as well as CFO of MAX Automation SE with effect from 1 October 2022. Mr. Buscher will additionally remain a member of the Board of Directors of MAX Automation SE. Mr. Buscher will also continue to hold his position as Managing Director of Günter Holding SE and will make 40% of his working time available to MAX Automation SE as CFO. Dr. Diekmann, who previously also held the CFO position, will focus more on the strategic development of the Group and its subsidiaries in his position as CEO.
