DGAP-News: WashTec AG: Personnel change on the Management Board of WashTec AG
2022. szeptember 14., szerda, 09:00
Mr Andreas Pabst (49) will be appointed to the Management Board of WashTec AG and will become CFO with effect from October 1, 2022. Mr Pabst holds a degree in business administration and has passed the tax advisor examination.
His professional career began at KPMG and led to KUKA via various positions in accounting at listed companies. There he took over various commercial positions with increasing responsibility and was Group CFO from 2018 to 2021. Most recently, Mr Pabst was CFO for KUKA"s parent company Midea Robotics & Automation Division.
The Supervisory Board looks forward to a good and trusting collaboration and wishes Mr Pabst success in his new role.
Dr Kerstin Reden has left the Management Board of WashTec AG by mutual agreement. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to expressly thank her for her commitment and performance and wish her all the best for her professional and private future.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1135
