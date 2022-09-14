DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








14.09.2022 / 14:03 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Ingo
Nachname(n): Hillen
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

sino AG


b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005765507


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
29.00 EUR 1450.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
29.0000 EUR 1450.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

13.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: sino AG

Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1

40212 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sino.de





 
