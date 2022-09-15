DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

2022. szeptember 14., szerda, 18:50















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.09.2022 / 18:47 CET/CEST




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Pieter-Jan
Last name(s): Vandepitte

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
50.14 EUR 6217.36 EUR
50.12 EUR 14735.28 EUR
50.10 EUR 6513.00 EUR
50.08 EUR 21284.00 EUR
50.06 EUR 22777.30 EUR
50.04 EUR 33226.56 EUR
50.02 EUR 71028.40 EUR
50.00 EUR 79650.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 2550.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 20250.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 61100.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 30000.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 30100.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 50350.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 50000.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 185400.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 3550.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 29400.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 31250.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 15300.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 6100.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 27900.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 88000.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 3450.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 6600.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 10550.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 8850.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 49050.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 17100.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 17900.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.009095 EUR 1000181.90 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















14.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



78135  14.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442731&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum