





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















14.09.2022 / 18:47 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Pieter-Jan

Last name(s):

Vandepitte



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50.14 EUR





6217.36 EUR



50.12 EUR





14735.28 EUR



50.10 EUR





6513.00 EUR



50.08 EUR





21284.00 EUR



50.06 EUR





22777.30 EUR



50.04 EUR





33226.56 EUR



50.02 EUR





71028.40 EUR



50.00 EUR





79650.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





2550.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





20250.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





61100.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





30000.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





30100.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





50350.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





50000.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





185400.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





3550.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





29400.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





31250.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





15300.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





6100.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





27900.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





88000.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





3450.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





6600.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





10550.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





8850.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





49050.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





17100.00 EUR



50.00 EUR





17900.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

50.009095 EUR





1000181.90 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction



























14.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



