DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch

2022. szeptember 15., csütörtök, 08:02















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








15.09.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Peter
Nachname(n): Turner

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

TeamViewer AG


b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2YN900


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
9.1083 GBP 139548.26 GBP


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
9.1083 GBP 139548.26 GBP


e) Datum des Geschäfts

13.09.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: London Stock Exchange MTF
MIC: XLOM















15.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



78131  15.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442713&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum