Two new shareholders purchase shares amounting to 30.1 %



Commercial real estate veteran George Nicholas appointed to the supervisory board



Cologne, 15.09.2022 DIOK RealEstate AG (DIOK), a Cologne-based company, has secured the investment of two new international private investors, who have acquired minority shares of 10.1 % and 20.0 % respectively. The company"s founders and board members Daniel L. Grosch and Markus Drews remain as shareholders.

In addition to this investment and as agreed with anchor shareholder Alvarium, the company projects that approximately EUR 4.7 million of subordinated liabilities will be repaid. This would reduce the company’s secured debt leverage, and decrease the net loan to value ratio for secured debt financing to less than 60 %.

Daniel L. Grosch, founder and CEO of DIOK, commented: “The addition of these two new shareholders will give DIOK an excellent position for future success and, at the moment, no further changes in the shareholder structure are planned. The combination of a strong shareholder base and low leverage will allow the company to react to market changes at short notice, taking advantage of opportunities as they arise, which is especially important in these challenging times. Following recent momentum within the business, including the purchase of Campteq Innovation Campus Darmstadt together with our anchor tenant Azenta Life Sciences, and reducing our debt, we are on track to deliver on our corporate strategy. Initially, we aim to make DIOK the market leader in Germany, and plan further acquisitions in the near future."

DIOK is also pleased to announce that George Nicholas has joined the company’s supervisory board. George brings more than 20 years’ experience across commercial real estate, working with a wide global client base that includes sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions. Lastly, the entire executive and supervisory boards would like to thank George’s predecessor, Florian Funken, for his hard work and dedication when building up the business.

About DIOK RealEstate AG

DIOK RealEstate AG is a Cologne-based company specialising in German commercial real estate. The company"s focus is building an attractive portfolio of science parks and similar commercial properties, predominantly characterised by tenants from future-oriented industries such as digitalisation, communications, automation, and pharmaceutical technology. DIOK has a well-filled acquisition pipeline and aims to build up a real estate portfolio of EUR 1 billion in the medium term. The value of the real estate portfolio was around EUR 205.8 million according to the balance sheet dated on 31st of December 2021. The corporate bond 2018/2023 with ISIN DE000A2NBY22, issued by DIOK RealEstate AG in September 2018, is included in trading on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Alvarium Investments & Alvarium Real Estate Co-Investment

Alvarium is a global asset management firm. Alvarium"s real estate co-investment platform has deployed more than USD 8 billion of capital according to a thematic investment strategy that selects sub-sectors based on internal industry expertise and long-term analysis of cyclical and geographic trends. Alvarium coordinates the best team of personnel to implement its chosen strategies and provides its clients with proprietary co-investment opportunities. Alvarium RE Limited is the real estate arm of Alvarium and is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

