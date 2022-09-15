





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















15.09.2022 / 11:47 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Doris

Last name(s):

Weihermann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Hans Richard

Last name(s):

Schmitz

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG





b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A3H2333





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.90 EUR





8453.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.9000 EUR





8453.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

14/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



