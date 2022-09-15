Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Share buyback – 8th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 06 September 2022 until and including 14 September 2022, a number of 132,352 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

Date





Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price (€)

06.09.2022

16,310

247.3287

07.09.2022

12,562

247.6823

08.09.2022

13,743

254.1121

09.09.2022

24,118

256.8499

12.09.2022

17,874

261.2856

13.09.2022

23,990

266.1242

14.09.2022

23,755

264.0279



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 14 September 2022 amounts to 1,321,206 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 15 September 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management