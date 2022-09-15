



Deutsche EuroShop AG





Deutsche EuroShop: Supervisory Board appoints Hans-Peter Kneip to the Executive Board

















15.09.2022









Hamburg, 14 September 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DES) has appointed Hans-Peter Kneip as a full member of the Executive Board with effect from 1 October 2022. Mr Kneip (43) will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and initially act as sole member of the Executive Board. The search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is still in progress.

With the appointment of Mr Kneip, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop ensures the management continuity of the Company and at the same time initiates the further transformation of the company. Reiner Strecker comments: "The Supervisory Board is pleased to have won Hans-Peter Kneip, a savvy and experienced finance and real estate expert, as the new CEO of Deutsche EuroShop. With his many years of experience with listed real estate companies as well as in the establishment and development of corporate finance structures, Mr. Kneip has the ideal qualifications to successfully drive forward the realignment of our Company."

Hans-Peter Kneip moves from Deutsche Teilkauf GmbH, where he served as Managing Director and CFO. Previously, Mr Kneip was CFO for Accentro Real Estate AG until mid-2021. From 2014 to 2020, he headed the Corporate Finance, Treasury and Controlling divisions at LEG Immobilien SE. Between 2012 and 2014, Hans-Peter Kneip was responsible for the finance department of GSW Immobilien AG as Head of Corporate Finance and played a leading role in the merger with Deutsche Wohnen AG. He began his professional career in 2005 at Société Générale corporate and investment banking.





Deutsche EuroShop – The Shopping Center Company

Deutsche EuroShop AG is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The SDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Danzig, among others.