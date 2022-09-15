DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








15.09.2022 / 17:57 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Jürgen
Nachname(n): Kellerhals
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen








































































Preis(e) Volumen
1.5571263 EUR 46713.79 EUR
1.5987353 EUR 105516.53 EUR
1.5708432 EUR 94250.59 EUR
1.6103588 EUR 96621.53 EUR
1.5610734 EUR 106152.99 EUR
1.5451837 EUR 108162.86 EUR
1.5364462 EUR 92186.77 EUR
1.4886148 EUR 96759.96 EUR
1.4665646 EUR 73328.23 EUR
1.4178376 EUR 69474.04 EUR
1.4129765 EUR 56519.06 EUR
1.4227148 EUR 71135.74 EUR
1.3680078 EUR 68400.39 EUR
1.362717 EUR 54508.68 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1.5036 EUR 1139731.1600 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

09.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT















15.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



78193  15.09.2022 CET/CEST



