1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Kellerhals

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.5571263 EUR





46713.79 EUR



1.5987353 EUR





105516.53 EUR



1.5708432 EUR





94250.59 EUR



1.6103588 EUR





96621.53 EUR



1.5610734 EUR





106152.99 EUR



1.5451837 EUR





108162.86 EUR



1.5364462 EUR





92186.77 EUR



1.4886148 EUR





96759.96 EUR



1.4665646 EUR





73328.23 EUR



1.4178376 EUR





69474.04 EUR



1.4129765 EUR





56519.06 EUR



1.4227148 EUR





71135.74 EUR



1.3680078 EUR





68400.39 EUR



1.362717 EUR





54508.68 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.5036 EUR





1139731.1600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

09/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



15.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

