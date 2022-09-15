





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















15.09.2022 / 18:01 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Kellerhals

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.5371044 EUR





86846.40 EUR



1.5312667 EUR





68907.00 EUR



1.487 EUR





1338.30 EUR



1.5080007 EUR





4525.51 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.5334 EUR





161617.2100 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

TRADEGATE

MIC:

TGAT



15.09.2022 CET/CEST

