1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Jürgen

Nachname(n):

Kellerhals

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1.5446874 EUR





41706.56 EUR



1.5308224 EUR





38270.56 EUR



1.5235459 EUR





77700.84 EUR



1.5136834 EUR





75684.17 EUR



1.5283702 EUR





100872.43 EUR



1.4997791 EUR





97485.64 EUR



1.4864083 EUR





89184.50 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1.5143 EUR





520904.7000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

12.09.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



15.09.2022 CET/CEST

