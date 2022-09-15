DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








15.09.2022 / 18:12 CET/CEST




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Jürgen
Nachname(n): Kellerhals
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen





































Preis(e) Volumen
1.5446874 EUR 41706.56 EUR
1.5308224 EUR 38270.56 EUR
1.5235459 EUR 77700.84 EUR
1.5136834 EUR 75684.17 EUR
1.5283702 EUR 100872.43 EUR
1.4997791 EUR 97485.64 EUR
1.4864083 EUR 89184.50 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1.5143 EUR 520904.7000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

12.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



78199  15.09.2022 CET/CEST



