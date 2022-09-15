





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















15.09.2022 / 18:12 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Kellerhals

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.5446874 EUR





41706.56 EUR



1.5308224 EUR





38270.56 EUR



1.5235459 EUR





77700.84 EUR



1.5136834 EUR





75684.17 EUR



1.5283702 EUR





100872.43 EUR



1.4997791 EUR





97485.64 EUR



1.4864083 EUR





89184.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.5143 EUR





520904.7000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

12/09/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



