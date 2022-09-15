





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















15.09.2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Jürgen

Nachname(n):

Kellerhals

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1.54 EUR





118811.00 EUR



1.5624313 EUR





109370.19 EUR



1.5967141 EUR





111769.99 EUR



1.5946926 EUR





111628.48 EUR



1.5841568 EUR





79207.84 EUR



1.6197647 EUR





48592.94 EUR



1.59 EUR





101760.00 EUR



1.59 EUR





79500.00 EUR



1.6095527 EUR





48286.58 EUR



1.597151 EUR





95829.06 EUR



1.6085357 EUR





96512.14 EUR



1.580485 EUR





47414.55 EUR



1.5655155 EUR





97061.96 EUR



1.5591 EUR





46773.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1.5834 EUR





1192517.7300 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

09.09.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts



























15.09.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



