Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








15.09.2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Jürgen
Nachname(n): Kellerhals
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen








































































Preis(e) Volumen
1.54 EUR 118811.00 EUR
1.5624313 EUR 109370.19 EUR
1.5967141 EUR 111769.99 EUR
1.5946926 EUR 111628.48 EUR
1.5841568 EUR 79207.84 EUR
1.6197647 EUR 48592.94 EUR
1.59 EUR 101760.00 EUR
1.59 EUR 79500.00 EUR
1.6095527 EUR 48286.58 EUR
1.597151 EUR 95829.06 EUR
1.6085357 EUR 96512.14 EUR
1.580485 EUR 47414.55 EUR
1.5655155 EUR 97061.96 EUR
1.5591 EUR 46773.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1.5834 EUR 1192517.7300 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

09.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
