1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Convergenta Invest GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Jürgen

Nachname(n):

Kellerhals

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Berichtigung

Korrektur Angabe Handelsplatz



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1.3512873 EUR





68915.65 EUR



1.3391631 EUR





67092.07 EUR



1.3376576 EUR





93636.03 EUR



1.3175933 EUR





64562.07 EUR



1.3683173 EUR





90308.94 EUR



1.3461605 EUR





79423.47 EUR



1.3332428 EUR





91993.75 EUR



1.3456707 EUR





76703.23 EUR



1.3413582 EUR





83164.21 EUR



1.3280269 EUR





84993.72 EUR



1.3320423 EUR





86582.75 EUR



1.3128947 EUR





78773.68 EUR



1.3258347 EUR





79550.08 EUR



1.3230183 EUR





52920.73 EUR



1.3101108 EUR





52404.43 EUR



1.3057743 EUR





52230.97 EUR



1.304451 EUR





13044.51 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1.3335 EUR





1216300.2900 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

08.09.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



