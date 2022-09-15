DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Convergenta Invest GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Jürgen
Nachname(n): Kellerhals
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Berichtigung

Korrektur Angabe Handelsplatz

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen























































































Preis(e) Volumen
1.3512873 EUR 68915.65 EUR
1.3391631 EUR 67092.07 EUR
1.3376576 EUR 93636.03 EUR
1.3175933 EUR 64562.07 EUR
1.3683173 EUR 90308.94 EUR
1.3461605 EUR 79423.47 EUR
1.3332428 EUR 91993.75 EUR
1.3456707 EUR 76703.23 EUR
1.3413582 EUR 83164.21 EUR
1.3280269 EUR 84993.72 EUR
1.3320423 EUR 86582.75 EUR
1.3128947 EUR 78773.68 EUR
1.3258347 EUR 79550.08 EUR
1.3230183 EUR 52920.73 EUR
1.3101108 EUR 52404.43 EUR
1.3057743 EUR 52230.97 EUR
1.304451 EUR 13044.51 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1.3335 EUR 1216300.2900 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

08.09.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
